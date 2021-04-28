Conning Inc. Sells 420 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

