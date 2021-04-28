Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 212,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.