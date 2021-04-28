Conning Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.