Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $330.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

