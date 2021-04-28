Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average is $264.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

