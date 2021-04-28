Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 825 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

