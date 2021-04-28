Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $261,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

