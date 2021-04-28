Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CODI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.22. 66,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

