Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at TheStreet

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE SID opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

