Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at TheStreet

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE SID opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.47.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
