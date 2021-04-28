Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,063 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

