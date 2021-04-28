Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

