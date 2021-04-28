Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,597 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.72.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $92.13 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

