Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PTC were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,913. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

