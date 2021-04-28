Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $242.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

