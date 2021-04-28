Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 37,500 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

