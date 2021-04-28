Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 22,300 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

