Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

