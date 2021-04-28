Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CWBC stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit.

