Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$166.16 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

