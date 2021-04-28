Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 8548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

