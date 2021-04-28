Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $448.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.46 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

