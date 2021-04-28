Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

