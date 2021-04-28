Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,687,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,413,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91.

