Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000.

NYSEARCA PLTM opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

