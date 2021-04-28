Columbus Macro LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,529,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000.

NYSEARCA PLTM opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.