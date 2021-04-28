Color Platform Trading Down 9.3% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $375.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,744.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $884.33 or 0.01615371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00517587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001572 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003800 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

