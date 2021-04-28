Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLNC opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

