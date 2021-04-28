Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by 300.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CBAN stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $145.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

