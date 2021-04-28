Cohen Lawrence B Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,813. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.52.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.