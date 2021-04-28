Cohen Lawrence B Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.02. The company had a trading volume of 265,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.90 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

