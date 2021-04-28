Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 716 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 234.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $818.81. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $766.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

