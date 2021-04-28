CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CohBar were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWBR. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in CohBar by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CohBar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 319,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

CohBar stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. CohBar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

