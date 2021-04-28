Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cogent’s On-Network segment is a key growth driver as it generates significant revenues and serves a range of corporate and net-centric customers. The company primarily benefits from its cost-effective operations, backed by efficient network expansion and pricing flexibility. Low-churn corporate customers aid in generating cash flow with accretive customer connections. Cogent’s pervasive and interconnected network provides it a competitive edge over rivals, which helps it enhance margins. However, Cogent faces stiff competition from other Internet service providers, which restricts its potential to attract new customers and retain existing ones. Dependency on a single network infrastructure vendor critically impairs its position in the global market. Macroeconomic challenges and foreign exchange vulnerabilities also weigh on revenues.”

Separately, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.40. 7,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,251. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

