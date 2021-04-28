Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.30%.

NASDAQ:CCB traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $351.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.78.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

