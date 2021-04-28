CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) Short Interest Update

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 952.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBRI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,858. CMTSU Liquidation has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services.

