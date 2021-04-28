CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMS. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $63.32 on Monday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.