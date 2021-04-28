CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,474.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

