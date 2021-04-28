CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $187.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

