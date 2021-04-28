Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.