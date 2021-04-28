Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

CZWI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 24,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

