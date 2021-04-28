Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on BRP (TSE:DOO)

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.44.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$117.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59. BRP has a 52-week low of C$33.21 and a 52-week high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Analysts predict that BRP will post 7.9499994 EPS for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.