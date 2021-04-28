CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.30

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

