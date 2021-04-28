CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

