Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 758,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,390,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,869,000 after buying an additional 916,361 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 247,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

