Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

