Cigna Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

NYSE CI traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.14. 1,213,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

