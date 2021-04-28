Cigna Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.
NYSE CI traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.14. 1,213,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.