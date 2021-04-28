Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cigna worth $103,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.16. 7,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

