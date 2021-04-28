CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.50.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$18.84 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.20.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.