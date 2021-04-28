CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as high as C$19.87 and last traded at C$19.86, with a volume of 190070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.64.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.67.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares in the company, valued at C$12,017,640. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

