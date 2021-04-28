Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Get Chubb alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.