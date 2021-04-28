Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chimera Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

